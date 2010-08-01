If interested, please see earlier post entitled "Bonehead award goes to me" for details.
2007 FX/HO post overheat compression test results. Please note that a compression test had never been performed before, so I have no baseline data for comparison.
Cyl. #1 - Approx. 170 psi
Cyl. #2 - Approx. 190 psi
Cyl. #3 - Approx. 200 psi
Cyl. #4 - Approx. 200 psi
The only significant observation noted is that the #1 plug had significant discoloring on the metal flats. The electrode body and ceramic body showed no abnormal discoloration.
The #2 plug had some discoloration as well, but not as significant as #1.
Plugs #3 and #4 looked perfectly fine. What is odd (but maybe coincidental) is that the two discolored plugs correlate to the cylinders with the lowest compression readings. That said, I have not noticed any changes in performance whatsoever. Acceleration and top end speed seem unchanged after my overheating screw up.
If anyone had any comments, please let me know what you think.
Thanks