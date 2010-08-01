Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Post "Overheat" test results #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location East Tn. Age 57 Posts 19 Post "Overheat" test results If interested, please see earlier post entitled "Bonehead award goes to me" for details.



2007 FX/HO post overheat compression test results. Please note that a compression test had never been performed before, so I have no baseline data for comparison.





Cyl. #1 - Approx. 170 psi



Cyl. #2 - Approx. 190 psi



Cyl. #3 - Approx. 200 psi



Cyl. #4 - Approx. 200 psi



The only significant observation noted is that the #1 plug had significant discoloring on the metal flats. The electrode body and ceramic body showed no abnormal discoloration.



The #2 plug had some discoloration as well, but not as significant as #1.



Plugs #3 and #4 looked perfectly fine. What is odd (but maybe coincidental) is that the two discolored plugs correlate to the cylinders with the lowest compression readings. That said, I have not noticed any changes in performance whatsoever. Acceleration and top end speed seem unchanged after my overheating screw up.



If anyone had any comments, please let me know what you think.





Thanks 2007 Yamaha FX High Output

2003 Yamaha GP800R

2014 Stingray 180RX (Wifes Boat) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules