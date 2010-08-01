Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 XP from the dead?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Louisiana Posts 1 95 XP from the dead?? Hey guys! I've been creeping long enough on these forums and decided to make a post and finally become a member. I've seen some threads on what to do for some rebuilds and restores...but this is gonna be a slow project and wanted to get some advice from the masters!



Little backstory on this 95 Seadoo XP. It was my very first ski! Some guy that my dad knew ran the ski in salt and never flushed...Guess what happened?? Everything corroded and he wanted to just throw it away! Well my dad got it for me and should me through the steps of rebuilding carbs and flushing it out. By that afternoon he came back to life no problem! Had a few good years with it and then as I got older and the free time got scarce it sat up and never got to ride.



Flash forward many years later and I got my ski back! Now that I have my ski back, I want to restore it! As I look into what I can without tearing everything apart, looks a good bit of work but not too bad. It's been sitting for many years ad what I can tell: I have to rebuild the carbs, replace all the fuel and oil lines (has the dreaded gray lines still). Besides little things like my gauge wires being cut for no reason (maybe trying to take the hood off?) And my VTS motor completely corroded.....any other suggestions?? The ski is completely stock. More worried about getting it running right and having fun before I try getting new grates or mods. Been far too long since I've been on the water!



So besides what I mentioned before, maybe a compression check? Open to all suggestions! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules