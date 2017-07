Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Just getting started. PNW #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Washington Age 48 Posts 1 Just getting started. PNW Greetings



my family just picked up a couple of SeaDoos. Now what? Lol



we will be going out of Everett. Would love some advice on a simple / easy trip to one of the islands near Everett. Just looking to get started and see how this goes. Looks like some great options out here just want to get started the right way. Any suggestions on a day trip, late lunch somewhere?



thanks much!

