  1. Today, 05:38 PM #1
    junkcraft2
    '92 Wave Runner 650wra650Q

    My apologies as I haven't visited this site in quite awhile.......I'm an old dubber, so please bear with me
    my dilema........spark and then no spark......driving me more nuts.....start stop station replaced and proper operation
    verified. Sometimes it will fire and run great and then sometimes no spark at. New starter and battery, cranks great...
    fuel delivery spot on. Coil values OK .........is this an intermittent CDI issue ?......costly replacement.......I haven't checked the
    resistance values yet........or the pulser coil .........this happens in a cold & hot state........ advice appreciated....
    thanks
  2. Today, 07:21 PM #2
    teamsunbelt
    Re: '92 Wave Runner 650wra650Q

    Spark plug ends? Coil pack?


  3. Today, 07:52 PM #3
    junkcraft2
    Re: '92 Wave Runner 650wra650Q

    plug caps read 5k as labeled.....coil primary and secondary are to spec values.....
  4. Today, 08:52 PM #4
    teamsunbelt
    Re: '92 Wave Runner 650wra650Q

    Got one myself, cranks and then don't crank.


