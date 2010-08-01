Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: '92 Wave Runner 650wra650Q #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2013 Location Vermont Posts 4 '92 Wave Runner 650wra650Q My apologies as I haven't visited this site in quite awhile.......I'm an old dubber, so please bear with me

my dilema........spark and then no spark......driving me more nuts.....start stop station replaced and proper operation

verified. Sometimes it will fire and run great and then sometimes no spark at. New starter and battery, cranks great...

fuel delivery spot on. Coil values OK .........is this an intermittent CDI issue ?......costly replacement.......I haven't checked the

resistance values yet........or the pulser coil .........this happens in a cold & hot state........ advice appreciated....

Spark plug ends? Coil pack?





Originally Posted by teamsunbelt Originally Posted by Spark plug ends? Coil pack?





Got one myself, cranks and then don't crank.





