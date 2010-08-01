|
'92 Wave Runner 650wra650Q
My apologies as I haven't visited this site in quite awhile.......I'm an old dubber, so please bear with me
my dilema........spark and then no spark......driving me more nuts.....start stop station replaced and proper operation
verified. Sometimes it will fire and run great and then sometimes no spark at. New starter and battery, cranks great...
fuel delivery spot on. Coil values OK .........is this an intermittent CDI issue ?......costly replacement.......I haven't checked the
resistance values yet........or the pulser coil .........this happens in a cold & hot state........ advice appreciated....
thanks
Re: '92 Wave Runner 650wra650Q
Spark plug ends? Coil pack?
Re: '92 Wave Runner 650wra650Q
plug caps read 5k as labeled.....coil primary and secondary are to spec values.....
Re: '92 Wave Runner 650wra650Q
Got one myself, cranks and then don't crank.
