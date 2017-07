Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need help identifying r&d superjet pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location YAHILL OREGON Age 44 Posts 38 Need help identifying r&d superjet pipe I am trying to figure out what exactly this pipe is. All I know is its a r&d no other stamping on it. I cannot find anything that looks like this anywhere except one other guy that posted the same question on the h20 sight with no answers. I really need to know how to run the water lines and what power range this pipe is geared towards. Any help appreciated. sorry the pics loaded sideways!

Thanks, Jamie20170729_130313.jpg20170729_130307.jpg20170729_130303.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules