Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Is this wear ring considered bad? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location NY Age 46 Posts 3 Is this wear ring considered bad? I'm new to the Waverunners. I just bought this 2001 Yamaha XL800 from a friend. The housing looks new and it looks like a plastic wear ring. He told me it was replaced not too long ago. The little black spot that looks like the prop is damaged is just water. What would make it score anyway? bad bearing? sand ? any help would be great. Thanks

