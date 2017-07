Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 X2 Swap, what am I going to expect #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Oregon Age 48 Posts 1 750 X2 Swap, what am I going to expect Seen multiple pages about doing this but I'm wanting to do it and I'm curious about what I'm going to need to do and what to expect once I find a hull and begin this process. Or if anyone in Oregon has a 750 x2 they want to sell for a decent price definitely let me know

Re: 750 X2 Swap, what am I going to expect

The swap is pretty easy. Everything swaps over except you have to use the X2 exhaust manifold and figure out the throttle cable. The big thing is, if you don't let it breath, both intake and exhaust, your going to be disappointed in the power gain (if any) Put an aftermarket pipe and bigger carb/carbs on it and then you'll start feeling the difference. Then its time for a bigger prop.

