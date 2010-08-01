Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 Kawasaki 750 STX flutter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location whitwell Posts 3 1998 Kawasaki 750 STX flutter I've got 98 Kawasaki 750 stx. Well a couple of weeks ago it lost spark on one plug and weak one on the other. I replaced the coil and the stator assembly. Well now it fluttlering on top end and kicking back a little while starting. Sounds to me like timing might be off a little. But to my knowledge it has no timing adjustment. Cause it ran perfect before I lost spark. I check the carb setting to see if it was running rich and it is still set on the factory settings. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Hydro-Mike Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

