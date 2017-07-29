Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Question on exhaust water lines #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 74 Question on exhaust water lines When I got my zxi it had the hose that goes from the exhaust to the stator plugged off and the hose that was supposed to connect it was just laying in the bottom of the hull leaking water when it was running. I reconnected the hose to the exhaust and it stopped the leak.

Was there any reason to do that performance wise?

I am still having an issue with the machine taking 3 seconds to rev out from idle when I give it full throttle. The machine will rev right out on the trailer if the flush hose is off but as soon as I turn on the hose it gets boggy from idle to full throttle. It's almost like the exhaust has too much water in it but it could still just be too rich on the low speed circuit I am just not sure. I ran it for ~ 2 hours yesterday and as soon as the motor gets to ~ 1/2 speed on revs or more it runs great. My tach isn't working so I can't give rpm's. The plug read looks good to me. I have cv carbs #40 low speed jet and screws are @ 1 turn now. MAN it is a pain to adjust the screws. I did go slow just above idle for ~ 1 minute and it acted as if it was loading up and stalled once. It took holding the throttle wide open when cranking to restart, this I believe is saying too rich still on the low speed is that correct? Attached Images 20170729_130657.jpg (1.39 MB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules