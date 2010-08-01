Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 GTI Bombraider not starting....video/pics inside #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location Annapolis, Maryland Age 31 Posts 47 2002 GTI Bombraider not starting....video/pics inside So the back story. I took this baby out the other day and it ran great, maybe it had a little hesitation? Anyways, we stopped at a sand bar for about an hour and then she fired back up, but went down hill from there. It wasn't getting the same power and she kept dying over and over again. Almost like it was running on 1 cylinder and then it would shut off. Ended up towing it back in...that sucked...but here we are. Couldn't flush it either so I was scared that would do something which it still may be... When I first started today, I couldn't get it to do anything. It would beep twice to start. Then a single thud aka nothing was turning. I pulled the flywheel plate off and sprayed fogging oil into the cylinders and got it spinning pretty freely. She now is doing what you see in the video below. I have air, I believe I have gas (maybe it's flooded with gas? Which I am not sure how to fix. I have tried cranking it while the plugs are out to get any water, gas out but nothing comes out.) and I have spark, at least before they are in the case. I tested them as they are brand new anyway. So basically, I am stumped to why the plugs are basically getting so wet immediately after cranking it which I believe it keeping it from starting up. When I first put the new plugs in. She started up twice but for maybe 1 second or 2 then dead. Thoughts, solutions!? Help!



Just checked the compression as well and both cylinders are at 100 exactly. I checked the manual to see what it should be but only see ratios listed. Not sure if this is a good or bad number.





Here are a video and some pictures of the spark plugs before and after the attempt to start.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mnnq99_Rki4





