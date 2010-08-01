Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 61x Superset running too rich #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Minnesota Age 20 Posts 15 61x Superset running too rich Had my 90 61x super jet with a b-pipe turned and had the carb dialed in. One day after a ride when i had it one the trailer, i started it to get some of the water out of the pipe, and it bogged. Since then it has been running extremely rich. It idles fine but when ever you give it any throttle it revs a little and starts to bog almost like it hits a limiter. Pulled the plugs and they are black and wet which would lead me to believe its running rich. I looked on factory b's website to try and see if my low and high screws were out of whack but even when i put them where they were supposed to be the problem persisted, is there any chance it could be an electronics issue? Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

