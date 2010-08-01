Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 Kawasaki jetski ultra 150 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location NJ Posts 1 2004 Kawasaki jetski ultra 150 Hey guys, new to the forum and looking for some help on a 2004 Kawasaki ultra 150. Ski was in a flood back in 2012 sitting in the garage. Unfortunately the plugs were not in the ski so some water did get in. How much I am not sure. One thing I do know is that the ski was put away and was winterized so had fogging fluid in it. And it had a trickle charger in it as well, which ended up with the terminals eaten away from the charger. Was this due to water getting that high I find hard to believe as the ski should have floated some. Or was this because the water went higher than the outlet on the wall it was plugged into. So that's the background.



It has been sitting since that time without use as it wouldn't start. Attempted to start it with a new battery and no luck. All the ski wires look good in it. When I attempt to start it there was a single click and would drain the battery. Any thoughts as I am ready to try and dig it out again. I have read that there is some sort of reset somewhere in these things? Think it could be the starter? I am hoping that there isn't water in the engine all this time as it would be junk. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

