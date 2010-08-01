Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Clanging sound from rear..Xl800? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location NY Age 46 Posts 2 Clanging sound from rear..Xl800? Good morning all. First off I want to say Hi..This looks like a pretty good forum for help so I'll get right down to it. My son and I bought a xl800 from a friend, 79hrs in great condition. I don't want to ask him about this yet so I'll ask you. We went out for the day yesterday and it ran great all day. When I got home I washed it and flushed it. While it was flushing I was hearing a loud clanging sound, not the sound of a 2 stroke. sounded like the prop was hitting. My friend replaced the housing and sleeve that goes around the prop last year. I went under and looked at it and it doesn't look too bad, not hitting or a bent prop. T took the intake grate off and took a feeler gauge, went around all 3 blades. I was able to swipe them through. I have been boating all my life and can fix pretty much anything. I just need to learn these skis..Any help/direction would help. Thanks alot...



To add a little more info The top speed we got up to was 48mph. Is this normal for this runner? Plugs are new. compression is 122 on both cylinders.

