Coffman 750 sx, zxi, pipe manifold and R&D head in MI
I believe this if for a sx sxi and sxi pro but I bought it installed on a zxi. it is in good shape comes with what is pictured. 400$ shipped
Not pictured but will include small water valve between head and head pipe to adjust water pressure to pipe.
trying to figure out the orientation
where does the chamber bracket mount? lord mount?
where abouts in Mi? close to GR?
