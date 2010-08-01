pxctoday

  Today, 06:45 AM
    jetskiyer
    jetskiyer is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    46
    Posts
    317

    Coffman 750 sx, zxi, pipe manifold and R&D head in MI

    I believe this if for a sx sxi and sxi pro but I bought it installed on a zxi. it is in good shape comes with what is pictured. 400$ shipped
  Today, 06:46 AM
    jetskiyer
    jetskiyer is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    46
    Posts
    317

    Re: Coffman 750 sx, zxi, pipe manifold and R&D head in MI

    Not pictured but will include small water valve between head and head pipe to adjust water pressure to pipe.
  Today, 08:05 AM
    Mr Noisy
    Mr Noisy is offline
    I dream skis Mr Noisy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Cheshire, United Kingdom
    Age
    30
    Posts
    620

    Re: Coffman 750 sx, zxi, pipe manifold and R&D head in MI

    trying to figure out the orientation

    where does the chamber bracket mount? lord mount?
  Today, 08:34 AM
    second time around
    second time around is offline
    PWCToday Regular second time around's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    michigan
    Posts
    68

    Re: Coffman 750 sx, zxi, pipe manifold and R&D head in MI

    where abouts in Mi? close to GR?
  Today, 08:50 AM
    jetskiyer
    jetskiyer is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    46
    Posts
    317

    Re: Coffman 750 sx, zxi, pipe manifold and R&D head in MI

    2 hours... rochester
