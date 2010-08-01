I am putting a motor and electronics from an 09 SXR into my beloved but under-powered 650sx. Here is what I am trying to work with:

650 pump with cut SXR impeller, tapped for dual cooling if needed
Unknown brand aftermarket manifold currently single inlet cooling (worth tapping?)
Factory Pipe wet pipe with their 2-piece 650sx chamber
ADA head with two outlets

I want to keep it simple but do it right, appreciate any experienced suggestions.