800sx w/ FP 650 Chamber - Cooling Routing

I am putting a motor and electronics from an 09 SXR into my beloved but under-powered 650sx. Here is what I am trying to work with:



650 pump with cut SXR impeller, tapped for dual cooling if needed

Unknown brand aftermarket manifold currently single inlet cooling (worth tapping?)

Factory Pipe wet pipe with their 2-piece 650sx chamber

ADA head with two outlets



I want to keep it simple but do it right, appreciate any experienced suggestions.





