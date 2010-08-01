pxctoday

Thread: 2007 seadoo gtx

  Today, 05:39 PM
    DeMan686
    2007 seadoo gtx

    Looking at buying a 07 seadoo gtx with 330 hours on it. What should I look for? Is this a lot of hours for a four stroke? The ski is 5500.00 good deal or no? Super clean. What issue do these motors have? New to the four stroke skis.
    Thanks in advance.


  Today, 06:11 PM
    madd_dips
    Re: 2007 seadoo gtx

    Way too much $ bud.
  Today, 06:12 PM
    DeMan686
    Re: 2007 seadoo gtx

    That's what I thought.


