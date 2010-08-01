Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Finally splashed some of the fleet #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,681 Finally splashed some of the fleet Took 2 sxr's and the new 701 SN out last night. First time I've been out in like 2 years because of the old man knees.



Ripped both sxr's, didn't get the sn off the trailer. Fuk, man, it's like riding a bike. Lost a LOT of stamina, but sh!t, man, I found 2 96 xp's on the lake and I was SO up their a$$. Kinda sketchy in the wash after so long off a ski, but whatever.



Going out again tonight. Pretty sure I'm back to the every weeknight schedule. I wanna rip the sn, the rn, and get a few of the X2's in, too, but laying into it, dipping your shoulder, or losing your shoe dragging your leg, well, that just does it for me.



Same load on the rig, gonna switch it up for monday. Ported 650 X2, 750 X2, and one of the superjets. If I get tray time on the SN, then it"ll be be the RN.





TBC. BTW, fuk snickers. standup's are where it's at.







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Re: Finally splashed some of the fleet You're stoked. 2001 XLT1200

1985 JS550

