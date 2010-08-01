pxctoday

  Today, 04:49 PM
    whazguude
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    85
    Posts
    5,681

    Finally splashed some of the fleet

    Took 2 sxr's and the new 701 SN out last night. First time I've been out in like 2 years because of the old man knees.

    Ripped both sxr's, didn't get the sn off the trailer. Fuk, man, it's like riding a bike. Lost a LOT of stamina, but sh!t, man, I found 2 96 xp's on the lake and I was SO up their a$$. Kinda sketchy in the wash after so long off a ski, but whatever.

    Going out again tonight. Pretty sure I'm back to the every weeknight schedule. I wanna rip the sn, the rn, and get a few of the X2's in, too, but laying into it, dipping your shoulder, or losing your shoe dragging your leg, well, that just does it for me.

    Same load on the rig, gonna switch it up for monday. Ported 650 X2, 750 X2, and one of the superjets. If I get tray time on the SN, then it"ll be be the RN.


    TBC. BTW, fuk snickers. standup's are where it's at.
  Today, 05:42 PM
    Deto-Nate
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Maine, US
    Posts
    11

    Re: Finally splashed some of the fleet

    You're stoked.
