Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2000 yamaha xl1200 lilmited cold start problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location ID - Idaho Posts 2 2000 yamaha xl1200 lilmited cold start problems HI:



I recently purchased this 2000 xl1200 limited, the guy i bought it from, said it

was hard to start when cold, but once running it starts easily all day.

it hasn't been started for 3 years.



I found this to be true.

i have to crank it 10-15 times with the choke on, after it does start it

will restart all day, but next day same problem.



Here is what i'v done so far.



1. drained the old fuel from the tank,

2. filled the tank with 91

3. replaced the fuel filter

4. new plugs

5. new battery

6. removed the fuel line going to the carbs, and

sprayed carb cleaner thru the line while cranking and pumping the throttle

7. did compression check, 120 on all three cylinders



didn't help cold starts

the engine once started,in the water, will run strong. no bogs or stalls



Second problem:



ski feels like it slipping or cavitating until on plane, gets up to 55mph quickly.

as long as it's on plane runs strong.

i check the water intake and impeller area for things that shouldn't be there,

but found nothing.

inspected the impeller, don't see any issues.



other than a worn wear ring or impeller issue, is there anything else

to cause this symptom?



will appreciate help on these problems #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location slower lower Delaware Age 53 Posts 108 Re: 2000 yamaha xl1200 lilmited cold start problems cavitation is as stated impeller and ring or air leaking in at the pump shoe. my guess on the starting issue would be its time for a carb rebuild. here is a couple of links to the info you'll need for your pump. as for the carbs buy good kits, needle and seats. and record your current high and low screw adjustments on each carb before you start.

also while your in to the carbs replace all your oil injection lines too.



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=472482

http://www.pwcforum.com/yamaha-jetsk...r-housing.html Last edited by Dave in DE; Today at 03:43 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location ID - Idaho Posts 2 Re: 2000 yamaha xl1200 lilmited cold start problems Thanks Dave, for the info.

i'll check out the links,

too bad the carbs are located under the exhaust, be

much easier if they weren't. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules