Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 7.1 Gallon Fuel Tanks for SXR1100s #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location Ohio Posts 107 7.1 Gallon Fuel Tanks for SXR1100s I made a small batch of 7.1 gallon tanks for the SXR1100 and have a few left. Adds over 2" of clearance between the front cover and tank, a battery tray, and an ebox mount. Designed to be used with the rear waterbox only. Battery is located in a very accessible place and the ebox mounts to a plate that is easily removable with two bolts right on top. Retains the external fill tube and also has an anodized billet cap connected to the tank with a lanyard for internal fills and getting the most possible fuel in the tank. The aluminum tank weighs nearly the same as the stock tank, ebox bracket, and stock battery box combined, so there is no increase in total weight besides the additional fuel. Your choice of cap color from silver, red, blue, and black.



Price is $399 + shipping.



Additional options: Powdercoating - $25, 3rd fuel pickup - $10, carbon fiber stop for the front of the tank - $10 (I recommend epoxying some kind of tank stop/locator to the hull between the front of the tank and the motor to prevent the tank from shifting)



I have four tanks with the battery tray and one tank without the battery tray that holds 7.8 gallons.



20170520_180618-1.jpg20170520_180649-1.jpgIMG954761.jpgIMG954762.jpgIMG954760.jpg #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location Ohio Posts 107 Re: 7.1 Gallon Fuel Tanks for SXR1100s Here's a pic of the one without the battery tray and a tank with a custom oil tank for a DI motor.



20170519_193007.jpg2017-07-14 20.46.18.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules