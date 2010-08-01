pxctoday

  Today, 01:35 PM #1
    wowos6
    wowos6 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    PA - Pennsylvania
    Age
    42
    Posts
    2

    Yamaha GP1200 starter issue???

    I just rebuilt a 1997 GP1200. Brand new starter, bendix, starter solenoid, and battery. I worked great...until. I took to stator cover off to clean it out after I got a little water in it. When I put it back together, the starter button did not work. I put another new solenoid in it. Heres the kicker. When I unplug the wire going to the solenoid from the starter button and plug it back in the starter button will work once. then not work. I unplug the wire again and the button works once....so on and so on. Before taking off the stator cover and putting it back on, everything worked fine. Any and all suggestions on what may be my issue is greatly appreciated. Thanks! I also just noticed I have no display on my gauges either
    Last edited by wowos6; Today at 01:45 PM.
  Today, 01:50 PM #2
    wowos6
    wowos6 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    PA - Pennsylvania
    Age
    42
    Posts
    2

    Re: Yamaha GP1200 starter issue???

    I did some more research. I just had to hold the mode button for 3 seconds...and wala! Damn Yamaha!
