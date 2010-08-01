Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha GP1200 starter issue??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location PA - Pennsylvania Age 42 Posts 2 Yamaha GP1200 starter issue??? I just rebuilt a 1997 GP1200. Brand new starter, bendix, starter solenoid, and battery. I worked great...until. I took to stator cover off to clean it out after I got a little water in it. When I put it back together, the starter button did not work. I put another new solenoid in it. Heres the kicker. When I unplug the wire going to the solenoid from the starter button and plug it back in the starter button will work once. then not work. I unplug the wire again and the button works once....so on and so on. Before taking off the stator cover and putting it back on, everything worked fine. Any and all suggestions on what may be my issue is greatly appreciated. Thanks! I also just noticed I have no display on my gauges either Last edited by wowos6; Today at 01:45 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location PA - Pennsylvania Age 42 Posts 2 Re: Yamaha GP1200 starter issue??? I did some more research. I just had to hold the mode button for 3 seconds...and wala! Damn Yamaha! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

