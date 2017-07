Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1998 Seadoo XPL Losing Spark HELP!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location North Carolina Posts 1 1998 Seadoo XPL Losing Spark HELP!! I have a 1998 XPL, I just rebuilt the motor on it and it was running good. I was headed back to the landing and it started to cut out on higher RPM's.

When I got home I started to check it out and found when it would hit 3,000 RPM it would loose spark, bog and turn off...



Any suggestions on what to check on this? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,991 Re: 1998 Seadoo XPL Losing Spark HELP!! Have the carburetors been rebuilt?



Have the fuel lines been replaced?



Are the microfilters in the carbs clean or have been replaced?









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) LBS4 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules