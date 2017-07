Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750 swapped X2 what prop to run?! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2014 Location Texas Age 27 Posts 82 750 swapped X2 what prop to run?! I have a 1991 kawasaki X2 with a 750sx swapped drilled and tapped with 650 flywheel and electronics. Its 1mm over and im running a westcoast exhuast mani port matched to a b pipe with a limited blaster chamber to a 2in TRD baffled waterbox. I advanced timing to 2 degrees with a 44mm r&d intanke with 44mm sbn. What prop do i need to make this thing rip? Im a noob in the prop area and what stuffer to use with the prop in the 650 pump? Help would be greatly appreciated! Let the good times roll #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2012 Location ILLINOIS Age 30 Posts 1,787 Re: 750 swapped X2 what prop to run?! sxr 800 prop cut to 650 pump works pretty good for me YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH BOOOOOOOOOOI #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,439 Re: 750 swapped X2 what prop to run?! That might be too steep with only a single 44. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 5 guests) kingal69, motodemon8 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules