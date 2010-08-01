Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Water in Fuel tank? How to Get water out of engine? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2009 Location Rancho Cucamonga, So. Cal./Louisville, KY Age 25 Posts 114 Water in Fuel tank? How to Get water out of engine? Hey all,



I had my 650 out this weekend after tuning it up, and getting the timing right. The ski ran great for about an hour or two, and then as I was riding it just died. Upon trying to start it again, the engine would turn over but seemed to be slower, as if there was some resistance. Back at the dock, I removed the spark plugs, turn the engine over and water spews out. I looked and looked for a source and I found a badly cracked gas cap. Would water in the gas tank cause this much water to accumulate in the engine? Next question is how do I get it all out? I flipped the ski over and turned the engine over for a while, then let it dry for a days but there is still resistance and I cant get the ski started. Recommendations? Last edited by HERSHEY; Today at 03:26 AM . 1989 Kawasaki 650sx

