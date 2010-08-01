Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: JS 550 Crank Won't Hold Pressure #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Olalla, WA Posts 245 JS 550 Crank Won't Hold Pressure Finally decided to pressure test the crank on one of my ski's that went from running flawlessly to pooping the bed this last year.



Checked my homemade leak down tool for leaks and it passed, then pulled the flywheel plug, blocked off the intake and exhaust mani, and started scratching my head after I could hear it blowing air but absolutely zero pressure was building up. Then I plopped my thumb over the flywheel hole like little Jack Horner, and to my surprise all the air was free flowing out of the flywheel hole! I'd say that would constitute a very big leak and much work to be done...



I then plugged the flywheel hole to see if I could find any other problem areas...one might say it built pressure, but it leaked down just as fast as it built up...could hear a leak from the exhaust side.



Going to pull the engine to check the crank seals and any other leaking spots with soapy water, and replace everything as necessary. Looks like an early end to this years season for this ski.



Will try to post some picks of the rebuild for others to learn on...but for those who have done this which ones do I order, heard talk about ordering all single vs double springs or something to that nature, and 1211 between the case halfs. I see kits on ebay for less than $20, is that about what it will cost?



Also, one of the four tapped mounting holes on the bottom of the current crank case is chipped off and missing about 1/4 of its surface area where the bolt goes into...kinda hard to explain. So I have a donor lower crank half in the parts bin. Would it be a NO-NO to replace the existing lower crank half with this donor crank half. I've heard horror stories from muscle car guys swapping out case halfs, but not sure if jet skis are the same....



JS 550 85'

JS 550 87'

SX 300 91'

X2 89'

SL 650 Triple 92' #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,319 Blog Entries 6 Re: JS 550 Crank Won't Hold Pressure Originally Posted by PWCguy123 Originally Posted by I see kits on ebay for less than $20, is that about what it will cost?



Kawasaki doesn't sell any kits.



If you want your effort to pay dividends as the years go by- Purchase (3) 92049-3006

main seals from your Kawasaki Dealer. I believe the retail price is ~$15





Bill M.





#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2002 Location Vancouver, BC Canada Age 55 Posts 2,992 Re: JS 550 Crank Won't Hold Pressure If you're talking about the case halves then no, you cannot mix them up. They are machined together.



Chester Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?



Stand up:

98 SXi-Pro



Couches:

96 XP

