Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx black oily sand(?) on top of piston #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2009 Location ontario, canada Age 32 Posts 120 650sx black oily sand(?) on top of piston Just put a new top end in my 650sx, all new gaskets for whole engine and did a leak down test before putting it back in and everything passed. Rain a tank of gas through it at around ~36:1 with amsoil and 91 octane. Brought it home and front cylinder plug looks great but when taking a look through spark plug hole, there is all this black oily stuff on top of piston. Looks like oily sand maybe? Jet ski rain great for the full tank except it seemed rich when idling. Rear plug was wet with gas and oil and very little burn on plug. Checked spark and it was great when cranking over. Compression is 150 front and 145 rear after a tank of gas. So I have two issues. Front piston - not sure what's on top of it and will it hurt my new top end if I keep running it ? Rear cylinder spark plug looks like gas is not burning? I'll attach pics of front spark plug and what's on top of front piston when looking through spark plug hole. Also, after running 1/3 tank of gas, checked spark plugs, front was great but rear was wet with gas/oil so I clipped back the spark plug wires and put the caps back on. With 1/3 tank of gas left i rain it wide open for a bit and it rain great all the way from mid to full throttle and idles most the time with no problem but sometimes stalls at idle(i think it's getting too much gas on the low speed but I want to figure out the spark problem on the rear cylinder first before tuning carb fully).

any help would be great, thanks! Attached Images IMG_4777.JPG (1.17 MB, 2 views)

IMG_4777.JPG (1.17 MB, 2 views) IMG_4776.JPG (1.40 MB, 4 views) Rob West



1988 650sx - 44 Sbn, pro k f/a, hot products cover, mariner water box, stock exhaust mod, ocean pro ride plate, westcoast scoop intake grate,etc.

