  Today, 08:21 PM
    GregMatty
    Apr 2003
    Spokane, WA
    47
    55

    How can I repair this damage, fiberglass or only gel coat?

    I have never been so careless in all my life and while this may look minor, I hate having any damage whatsoever that is anything more than just a rub mark. But this gouge took off the paint the gel coat and maybe got into the fiberglass.

    If anyone can tell me if there is a kit I can use to repair this or what other steps may be needed I would really appreciate it.

    Thank you.

    Greg

    Edit: This is from an iPhone taken in the portrait mode and is rotated 90 degrees here. This is at the very front of the ski and you can see the nose of the trailer below.
