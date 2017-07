Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Does the engine match the ski? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location North Carolina Age 26 Posts 5 Does the engine match the ski? So I have a waverunner lll model WRA700S But the engine shows a J650c R8R and the Head shows 6R7. Just need to rebuild top end and got a little confused on the engine if it's supposed to be a 701cc. Any help would be greatly appreciated!







