Long time no post... Well, after installing a rebuilt EMM, (3rd EMM in this ski, last one was used not rebuilt) I test drove it. Ran great, better than ever. As I was trolling back to the ramp at barely over idle speed I heard what sounded like a metallic clunk. No codes/warnings on speedo. When I Gave it more throttle there was good engine response but no speed increase as if it was just cavitating. Much like a car does with a bad slipping clutch.

Looking at it today I noticed a shiny wear mark on the shaft right in front of the carrier bearing, implying that the shaft has moved forward toward the engine maybe a 1//4 to 1/2 inch.

In the short time I ran it to the ramp I don't think there was any water out of the EMM cooling pisser, adding to my suspicion of the pump or drive.

The shaft is intact from engine to pump as the rotor is turning when I spin the engine.

Is this a pump problem or carrier bearing? Of course these things happen when it is over a 100 deg in Texas!



PIC of shaft attached.IMG_1731.JPG



Any help is appreciated...



Bill at Eagle Mountain Lake in Fort Worth, TX

2002 KAW STX DI

I see nothing wrong in the pic. Looking in and around the jet pump should answer your question.

