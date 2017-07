Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: When did Yamaha start selling junk? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2006 Posts 14 Blog Entries 1 When did Yamaha start selling junk? I bought a new Yamaha superjet, store it in the garage and have used it for 19 hours. The paint has literally started falling off. Has anyone else had this problem? I can't believe it.IMG_1401.jpg #2 resident guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Mesa AZ Age 35 Posts 862 Re: When did Yamaha start selling junk? Has this happened to anyone else or just you? Hard to accuse them of selling junk from a single paint job failing after, well you didn't post how long the ski's actually been alive but the point is the same. I've even seen a honda break down once. '90 Superjet: ported 760, dual 44's, B pipe, ADA head 190psi, TDR waterbox, hooker 10-16, sponsons. Girlfriends ride

'94 Suuuperjet: 718cc, pro tec pipe, Groupk head 175psi w/protec girdle, protec ride plate, MSD coil, UMI grate, Roundnose pole -4", rev footholds, sweet green turf and wrap.

'95 Raider 701: Fiberglass not SMC, Hydrotrailer hitch, ugly purple and yellow everywhere. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,289 Re: When did Yamaha start selling junk? I have seen the same thing happend to a 13. Stored in heat under the cover, when the cover was taken off it caught the sticker and tore of the sticker and paint.



Yamaha RN hoods always seem like they chip #4 Top Dog Join Date Dec 2005 Location Denver, NC Age 29 Posts 1,741 Re: When did Yamaha start selling junk? I've seen at least two other reported cases on the forums... #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2006 Posts 14 Blog Entries 1 Re: When did Yamaha start selling junk? Didn't mean to offend the happy Yamaha owners out there. I have a 1992 and a 2005 Seadoo, I also have two 1996 Kawasaki standups. They have been awesome-rock solid. Sure I've replaced engine mounts, rebuilt jet pumps, etc. I've never complained because certainly things wear and break. I bought the 2013 Superjet standup because the Kawasakis weren't being made. Stored it in the garage thinking it was the last of the standups and I would keep it pristine for my son to own some day. That's why I'm so disappointed with Yamaha- everything I have owned has been much better. Last edited by The Maintenance Man; Today at 09:27 PM . #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,596 Re: When did Yamaha start selling junk? I have to agree JUNK.....when you use steel clamps that rust..... Really ??? WTF ?? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules