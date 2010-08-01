Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: JS550 with light mods - where to start tuning? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2011 Location Maine, US Posts 8 JS550 with light mods - where to start tuning? I bought a 1985 JS550 with:

JetPower exhaust from '87+ js550

Ocean Pro FA

It has the 38mm BN. When I bought it, it seemed to run quite well, but this is my first stand-up so I don't really have any comparison. I'm 200# and it had no trouble pulling me up. The cooling water was just about too hot to keep my hand in it, but the flow seemed adequate.



I had no issues with cutting out, hot engine restarts, etc, but it seemed to be running very warm.



I checked out the fuel routing, and found the following:



Fuel feed directly from RES to carb inlet. I only added a fuel filter here.

Small carb return going to proper location on rev limiter.

Large carb return going to fuel selector.

Second fuel selector line connected to tank (properly?)

Third fuel selector line connected to rev limiter.

Other end of rev limiter hanging loose. (The end that goes to carb fuel return)



With the fuel selector set properly (?!), fuel return is unrestricted.



Anyway, it's straightened out now. I have the carb return routed through the rev limiter, so that it should be properly restricted.



I checked carb settings and found:

High speed out 1-5/8 turns

Low speed out 1/4 turn



I set them back to stock and got it started. Haven't had it back in the water yet, but I'm not sure where to start with tuning. If I assume the carb is stock, does anyone have any tuning advise for the above mods?



1985 JS550 #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2014 Location Michigan Age 47 Posts 181 Re: JS550 with light mods - where to start tuning? I have the exact same setup as you. The cooling water is almost too hot to touch on mine as well. I completely bypassed the fuel selector and have no restrictor or rev limiter on mine and it runs fine. My bn38 is set very close to stock settings. These aren't super powerful machines but are a lot of fun when they run decent. Feel free to pm if You have any more questions. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2014 Location Michigan Age 47 Posts 181 Re: JS550 with light mods - where to start tuning? Oh, both high and low mixture screws are one turn out from lightly seated. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2011 Location Maine, US Posts 8 Re: JS550 with light mods - where to start tuning? I set them both at about 1-1/8 to begin, and it started up pretty easily. I'll throw it in the water, tune the low speed, and go from there.

1985 JS550 #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location Colorado Posts 104 Re: JS550 with light mods - where to start tuning? One cheap/easy mod to help lower your engine temperature is to drill all the brass fittings in the cooling system to 17/64". Some of the brass fittings do not flow as much as the tubing would otherwise allow, so by drilling the fittings, you'll flow more water. You may need to add an additional small pisser or increase the capacity of the existing one. You don't really want to dump the extra water flow into the exhaust system.



