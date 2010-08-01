Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: STS 750 fuel issue? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Waterville Kansas Posts 1 STS 750 fuel issue? Have a 90 something STS 750. Starts and runs pretty good for a short time, but never seems to be at full power. Then it will run sometimes at around half throttle. Then sometimes will want to die, but starts right back up. If I switch between primary and reserve fuel, it seems to revive it and will run good again for a short time, then the same. Replaced the plugs, fuel cap, fuel filter, carb diaphragms and primer bulb. The oil injection has been bypassed so have to mix the fuel. Checked the fuel primary /reserve switch over valve and it is free of debris and works properly. Don't know what to check next besides replacing the fuel lines and rebuild the carbs. Any suggestions is appreciated Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

