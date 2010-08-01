|
|
-
Wont Start even with prime
Hello,
I did not get to run my 94 Monte Carlo last season but it was winterized. I put it in the water last week and it started up, I idled around the dock and it stalled and would not restart. The current carried me away and I had to walk back to the dock. I figured the old gas was probably to blame. I drained the gas took the carb off cleaned it out. Put a new fuel filter on. It still won't start. Even when primed with 2 stroke gas it won't even kick. I can see spark in each plug and feel some compression in each cylinder if I put my finger over it. I don't have a compression gauge for a proper test. If I put my hand over the throttle body I do fee some suction. Any ideas where to start? Its a little frustrating that it won't even kick.
Thanks!
Dan
-
Top Dog
Re: Wont Start even with prime
-
Re: Wont Start even with prime
I forgot to mention that I put plugs in, but I am starting to think this might be a spark issue. Assuming I didn't blow compression idling about and I'm feeding it fuel, spark seems the logical place.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Tcnjdeluca
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules