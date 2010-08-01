Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Wont Start even with prime #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2013 Location New jersey Age 35 Posts 6 Wont Start even with prime Hello,



I did not get to run my 94 Monte Carlo last season but it was winterized. I put it in the water last week and it started up, I idled around the dock and it stalled and would not restart. The current carried me away and I had to walk back to the dock. I figured the old gas was probably to blame. I drained the gas took the carb off cleaned it out. Put a new fuel filter on. It still won't start. Even when primed with 2 stroke gas it won't even kick. I can see spark in each plug and feel some compression in each cylinder if I put my finger over it. I don't have a compression gauge for a proper test. If I put my hand over the throttle body I do fee some suction. Any ideas where to start? Its a little frustrating that it won't even kick.



Thanks!



Dan #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,366 Re: Wont Start even with prime New plugs maybe #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2013 Location New jersey Age 35 Posts 6 Re: Wont Start even with prime I forgot to mention that I put plugs in, but I am starting to think this might be a spark issue. Assuming I didn't blow compression idling about and I'm feeding it fuel, spark seems the logical place. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Tcnjdeluca Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules