  Today, 04:45 PM
    Tcnjdeluca
    Tcnjdeluca is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    New jersey
    Age
    35
    Posts
    6

    Wont Start even with prime

    Hello,

    I did not get to run my 94 Monte Carlo last season but it was winterized. I put it in the water last week and it started up, I idled around the dock and it stalled and would not restart. The current carried me away and I had to walk back to the dock. I figured the old gas was probably to blame. I drained the gas took the carb off cleaned it out. Put a new fuel filter on. It still won't start. Even when primed with 2 stroke gas it won't even kick. I can see spark in each plug and feel some compression in each cylinder if I put my finger over it. I don't have a compression gauge for a proper test. If I put my hand over the throttle body I do fee some suction. Any ideas where to start? Its a little frustrating that it won't even kick.

    Thanks!

    Dan
  Today, 04:52 PM
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,366

    Re: Wont Start even with prime

    New plugs maybe
  Today, 06:20 PM
    Tcnjdeluca
    Tcnjdeluca is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    New jersey
    Age
    35
    Posts
    6

    Re: Wont Start even with prime

    I forgot to mention that I put plugs in, but I am starting to think this might be a spark issue. Assuming I didn't blow compression idling about and I'm feeding it fuel, spark seems the logical place.
