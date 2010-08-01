Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo RXT 215 2005, Engine failure #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Norway Posts 1 Seadoo RXT 215 2005, Engine failure Hi,



I have boroscoped one of the cylinders of my seadoo since one of the valves snapped. I found damage to both the piston and cylinder walls. The cylinder head is most likely totally destroyed aswell.

Can you get over dim piston for this engine? If not is my best bet buying a new/used engine?

