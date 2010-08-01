|
|
-
Seadoo RXT 215 2005, Engine failure
Hi,
I have boroscoped one of the cylinders of my seadoo since one of the valves snapped. I found damage to both the piston and cylinder walls. The cylinder head is most likely totally destroyed aswell.
Can you get over dim piston for this engine? If not is my best bet buying a new/used engine?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules