I put a lot of sweat equity into reupholstering my 650 with vinyl to try to mostly retain the stock/OEM look. Now that I'm done, I find that I don't like how it feels/functions. The tops of the side rails are hard, narrow, and slippery making the ski difficult to get back up on after falling. I am trying to salvage most of my hard work, but want to figure out a way to improve the ergonomics. Has anyone added any sort of padding to the top of the vinyl just where your elbows rest when mounting the ski?
AM.
20160516_153549.jpgDSCN3411.jpg