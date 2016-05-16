Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650SX Vinyl Pads #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location Colorado Posts 103 650SX Vinyl Pads I put a lot of sweat equity into reupholstering my 650 with vinyl to try to mostly retain the stock/OEM look. Now that I'm done, I find that I don't like how it feels/functions. The tops of the side rails are hard, narrow, and slippery making the ski difficult to get back up on after falling. I am trying to salvage most of my hard work, but want to figure out a way to improve the ergonomics. Has anyone added any sort of padding to the top of the vinyl just where your elbows rest when mounting the ski?



1986 JS550 Ported, PJS head, SBN44, Enlarged water passages, Skat 12/15, OP Rideplate, Westcoast grate



1989 JS650SX Milled head, Keihin 40mm CDKII, Rear Exhaust, Enlarged water passages, SS impeller, OP Rideplate, L&S grate



