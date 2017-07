Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: 1995 kawasaki 750 ZXI CDI #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2011 Location vancouver, wa Age 34 Posts 402 WTB: 1995 kawasaki 750 ZXI CDI just like the title says. i need a working CDI for my wifes ski. if anyone has one, please let me know! i appreciate it!



thanks,

Jon 1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17

1995 kawasaki 750 zxi stock at the moment. (wife's rig) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules