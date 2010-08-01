Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Original js400 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location San Diego Age 20 Posts 4 Original js400 I finally finished piecing my 76 js400 back together after buying it in pieces. It turned out awesome and looks almost perfectly restored, but every nut and bolt is original to this ski including the turf! (I have the original gas tank I'm just fixing the inlet hose). I don't know if I'm setting records for originality here but I noticed that the vintage jet ski museum display in Lake Havasu is all perfectly restored skis and I was wondering If an original example would be considered/Wanted in it this year. Anyone have an info on who I could contact about that? But I'm very happy with the way this ski turned out! I took it out to the lake for the first time since the 90's and it ripped all day with no problems, It's pretty rad having the start stop buttons on the dash instead of on the handlebars! Let me know what you guys think.

IMG_1873.JPG IMG_1876.JPGIMG_1877.JPGIMG_1770.JPGIMG_1768.JPGIMG_1778.JPGIMG_1766.JPGIMG_1772.JPGIMG_1878.JPGIMG_1845.JPGIMG_1846.JPGIMG_1844.JPGIMG_1481.JPGIMG_1478.JPGIMG_1372.JPGIMG_0751.JPGIMG_0752.JPG Last edited by CoryDavison96; Today at 04:05 PM . #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 41 Posts 713 Re: Original js400 Well done!





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules