Thread: Original js400

  Today, 03:57 PM #1
    CoryDavison96
    Original js400

    I finally finished piecing my 76 js400 back together after buying it in pieces. It turned out awesome and looks almost perfectly restored, but every nut and bolt is original to this ski including the turf! (I have the original gas tank I'm just fixing the inlet hose). I don't know if I'm setting records for originality here but I noticed that the vintage jet ski museum display in Lake Havasu is all perfectly restored skis and I was wondering If an original example would be considered/Wanted in it this year. Anyone have an info on who I could contact about that? But I'm very happy with the way this ski turned out! I took it out to the lake for the first time since the 90's and it ripped all day with no problems, It's pretty rad having the start stop buttons on the dash instead of on the handlebars! Let me know what you guys think.
    IMG_1873.JPG IMG_1876.JPGIMG_1877.JPGIMG_1770.JPGIMG_1768.JPGIMG_1778.JPGIMG_1766.JPGIMG_1772.JPGIMG_1878.JPGIMG_1845.JPGIMG_1846.JPGIMG_1844.JPGIMG_1481.JPGIMG_1478.JPGIMG_1372.JPGIMG_0751.JPGIMG_0752.JPG
  Today, 04:07 PM #2
    Masonboswell
    Re: Original js400

    Well done!


Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 