I have attached a picture most of you have probobally seen before of one of the many ways to run dual cooling on your x2. I have a 750 small pin running about 180 compression with dual carbs and the works. My westcoast has a nipple hook up at the location number 1 I have drawn on the picture. What exactly do I do with this port? If I put water in it do I need a flow control valve?
Also my other question is if I am putting water into #1 do I need to be hooked to the stinger(#2) or should I still have a control valve after the t to the pissed before it enters the stinger to prevent from loading up my waterbox.
Thank you for the help