  Today, 03:27 PM
    dsweeney18
    dsweeney18 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie dsweeney18's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    New York
    Age
    21
    Posts
    21

    Please help with westcoast exhaust extra nipple/cooling questions

    I have attached a picture most of you have probobally seen before of one of the many ways to run dual cooling on your x2. I have a 750 small pin running about 180 compression with dual carbs and the works. My westcoast has a nipple hook up at the location number 1 I have drawn on the picture. What exactly do I do with this port? If I put water in it do I need a flow control valve?

    Also my other question is if I am putting water into #1 do I need to be hooked to the stinger(#2) or should I still have a control valve after the t to the pissed before it enters the stinger to prevent from loading up my waterbox.

    Thank you for the help
  Today, 03:32 PM
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,435

    Re: Please help with westcoast exhaust extra nipple/cooling questions

    Can you tell if its waterjacketed down there, or does #1 go straight into the exhaust stream?
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
  Today, 03:36 PM
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,435

    Re: Please help with westcoast exhaust extra nipple/cooling questions

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=262214

    Too bad the link to the factory instructions is dead. Looks no water is injected in the head portion of the pipe and that nipple goes into the exhaust stream. So I would tee the waterline coming out of the headpipe and run it to #1 and the stinger.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
  Today, 03:37 PM
    Rideallseasons
    Rideallseasons is online now
    PWCToday Guru Rideallseasons's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    Up State NY
    Posts
    390

    Re: Please help with westcoast exhaust extra nipple/cooling questions

    You'll need a "T" in the line between the head and the back of the head pipe then to the #1 fitting. Make sure that fitting is clean if it is clogged your pipe will get hot. Your other will still be routed front of head pipe to "T" then to the #2 fitting. The "T" will go to your pisser.
  Today, 03:39 PM
    Rideallseasons
    Rideallseasons is online now
    PWCToday Guru Rideallseasons's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    Up State NY
    Posts
    390

    Re: Please help with westcoast exhaust extra nipple/cooling questions

  Today, 03:42 PM
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    781

    Re: Please help with westcoast exhaust extra nipple/cooling questions

    Post a real pic of your WC pipe. There are different models that "look" the same but are different internally and castings.

    Nevermind. Ride nailed it
  Today, 04:13 PM
    dsweeney18
    dsweeney18 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie dsweeney18's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2014
    Location
    New York
    Age
    21
    Posts
    21

    Re: Please help with westcoast exhaust extra nipple/cooling questions

    Thank you all for the replies I will set it up that way. I'm guessing the 1/4 Inch (#1) is enough of a reduction that less sprays into the pipe (doesn't need a flow control valve)

    Also what is your guys input on putting a flow control valve after the t just before the stinger that I have labeled as the purple dot near #2?
  Today, 04:25 PM
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,435

    Re: Please help with westcoast exhaust extra nipple/cooling questions

    My experience with flow control valves is they need their own line off the head or there isnt enough pressure to open then. Ive bought them, tried them, found no benefit. Now they sit on the shelf.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
