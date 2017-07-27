Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Please help with westcoast exhaust extra nipple/cooling questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New York Age 21 Posts 21 Please help with westcoast exhaust extra nipple/cooling questions I have attached a picture most of you have probobally seen before of one of the many ways to run dual cooling on your x2. I have a 750 small pin running about 180 compression with dual carbs and the works. My westcoast has a nipple hook up at the location number 1 I have drawn on the picture. What exactly do I do with this port? If I put water in it do I need a flow control valve?



Also my other question is if I am putting water into #1 do I need to be hooked to the stinger(#2) or should I still have a control valve after the t to the pissed before it enters the stinger to prevent from loading up my waterbox.



Can you tell if its waterjacketed down there, or does #1 go straight into the exhaust stream?

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,435 Re: Please help with westcoast exhaust extra nipple/cooling questions http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=262214



Too bad the link to the factory instructions is dead. Looks no water is injected in the head portion of the pipe and that nipple goes into the exhaust stream. So I would tee the waterline coming out of the headpipe and run it to #1 and the stinger.

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 390 Re: Please help with westcoast exhaust extra nipple/cooling questions You'll need a "T" in the line between the head and the back of the head pipe then to the #1 fitting. Make sure that fitting is clean if it is clogged your pipe will get hot. Your other will still be routed front of head pipe to "T" then to the #2 fitting. The "T" will go to your pisser. #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 390 Re: Please help with westcoast exhaust extra nipple/cooling questions IMG_3313.JPG #6 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 781 Re: Please help with westcoast exhaust extra nipple/cooling questions Post a real pic of your WC pipe. There are different models that "look" the same but are different internally and castings.



Nevermind. Ride nailed it Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 03:44 PM . #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New York Age 21 Posts 21 Re: Please help with westcoast exhaust extra nipple/cooling questions Thank you all for the replies I will set it up that way. I'm guessing the 1/4 Inch (#1) is enough of a reduction that less sprays into the pipe (doesn't need a flow control valve)



My experience with flow control valves is they need their own line off the head or there isnt enough pressure to open then. Ive bought them, tried them, found no benefit. Now they sit on the shelf.

