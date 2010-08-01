Parting a complete 98 gp800... Pv motor is junk, had a valve hit a ring which left through the hole it made in the case.. so there are good parts from it.. 1 jug with matching piston had 150psi.. starter, bendix, front cover/stator, carbs are all still good... As for the rest everything goes except the hull..
Comment or pm .. I'm kind of open to reasonable offers on anything


