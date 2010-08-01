Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 Waverunner III with No Spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Indianapolis Age 49 Posts 1 95 Waverunner III with No Spark Hello,

I have a 95 waverunner III(700) with no spark. Had it in the water 3 weeks ago and it would idle but die under throttle. Took it home and drained the old gas(about 18-24 months old), replaced with fresh fuel, changed plugs and fired it up. At that time it appeared to take throttle much better. Turned it off, covered it up and went on vacation. Tried to fire it last night and had no spark. I have 2 that are identical and the other runs fine, so I changed everything in the CDI box(regulator, coil/plug wires, starter relay and CDI unit)...just swapped from the other runner. Second one still fires just fine and the trouble child still has no spark. Read something online about the starter switches on these being an issue so I will try that tonight if I can figure out how to bypass it. Read some about the stator. Will that keep it from having spark? I wouldn't think so but thought I would ask those who know way more than I do.



Any suggestions??



Thanks!

