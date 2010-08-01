Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Bonehead award goes to ME: Please read!!!!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location East Tn. Age 57 Posts 14 Bonehead award goes to ME: Please read!!!!! I ride mostly by myself. As such, I have a preset launch and load routine that I follow. Works great. That is, until today......(



After loading the FX/HO ski on the trailer, attaching the bow stray and safety strap; I pull away from the ramp, shut down my truck, start the ski motor, quickly attach my two rear tie downs, blip the throttle a couple of times, shut the ski motor off and drive away. I have followed this routine flawlessly for three seasons now.



Today, I left my truck running for a change and followed the same routine as above with one noticeable exception: I FORGOT to turn off the ski motor. I think that my truck motor running somehow was enough of a distraction that I didn't hear the ski motor running. When I pulled into my driveway, only three minutes from my ramp, I heard a motor running and a beeping noise. I quickly discovered my screw-up. Fortunately, I did not drive down the roar to the market as I was planning on doing. Lord knows how much damage a 5 mile drive would have done.





At this point, I have no idea how much damage has been done to a great ski. I also don't really know what to look for as signs of damage. I did put the ski back in the water and fire the motor and it sounded okay. At no time was the motor ever revved out of the water, so that may help as well.





The moral of this story is that even though we are mostly creatures of habit, sometimes a small oversight can have significant and consequential ramifications. Never in a million years did I ever think that a "seasoned" pilot could screw up like this. Don't let my mistake happen to you. Take your time when loading and unloading and don't overlook the obvious. Last edited by vetplus40; Yesterday at 11:35 PM . 2007 Yamaha FX High Output

2003 Yamaha GP800R

2014 Stingray 180RX (Wifes Boat) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,448 Re: Bonehead award goes to ME: Please read!!!!! 3 minutes on an already warm engine means it got VERY hot. Next ride, id stay close to shore in case it spits a ring or blows a gasket. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules