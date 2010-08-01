|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
2004 Seadoo 3D RFI HELP!!!
I know these 3D are junk, haven't heard anything good about them. This ski is in great shap and motor is in excellent condition. It runs great but surges while riding, speeds up and slows down then takes off again. I found the exhaust pipe was collapsed. Can't find pipe anywhere is there away to get rid of it?
