Stock Bilge Syphoning Water In - 1990 SuperJet

I think I've finally tracked my leak down to the stock bilge . . . it works well at removing the water when running but when sitting water seems to be syphoning back in thru the strainer. I believe I have the routing correct with the 90* piece tied up to the top of the engine bay next to the exhaust, but it's still coming in. Has anyone had this problem . . . any suggestions on how to fix it? I was thinking about buying longer hose and adding a loop, but I'm not sure if that will help or if it might prevent the stock bilge from working when the ski is running.

I want to run the stock bilge in addition to the aux bilge I have, but have to get it to stop letting water in.



There is a little hole in the plastic 90 I think, it needs to be clear

Yes, the pinhole in the plastic elbow is plugged.



Thanks guys! I think that was the issue . . . that little hole was completely plugged up. Really excited to hit the lake tomorrow and be able to just get out and ride the thing. It runs great, but this leak has really been bothering me. Now I need to figure out how to turn this beast. I have a 440 and a 550 (w/ a 650 motor) . . . the SJ is a completely different animal . . . tracks great, but turns really different compared to the others.

