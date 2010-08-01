I think I've finally tracked my leak down to the stock bilge . . . it works well at removing the water when running but when sitting water seems to be syphoning back in thru the strainer. I believe I have the routing correct with the 90* piece tied up to the top of the engine bay next to the exhaust, but it's still coming in. Has anyone had this problem . . . any suggestions on how to fix it? I was thinking about buying longer hose and adding a loop, but I'm not sure if that will help or if it might prevent the stock bilge from working when the ski is running.
I want to run the stock bilge in addition to the aux bilge I have, but have to get it to stop letting water in.