Thread: superjet b pipe

|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
superjet b pipe
factory pipe out of a 95 square nose , not sure if it is limited or mod chamber,looks to be fresh water, pics coming soon, $700 plus shipping,
Last edited by SBrider; Yesterday at 09:47 PM.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: superjet b pipe
head pipe and mani have been extrude honed ,
photo-245.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules