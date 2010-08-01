pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: superjet b pipe

  1. Yesterday, 09:46 PM #1
    SBrider
    SBrider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    4,147
    Blog Entries
    1

    superjet b pipe

    factory pipe out of a 95 square nose , not sure if it is limited or mod chamber,looks to be fresh water, pics coming soon, $700 plus shipping,
    Last edited by SBrider; Yesterday at 09:47 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:55 PM #2
    SBrider
    SBrider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    4,147
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: superjet b pipe

    head pipe and mani have been extrude honed ,
    photo-245.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 