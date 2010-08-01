|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
44 mm mikuni base/starting point settings??
Searched but could not find solid answer. The were set at 2 1/4 high speed and 2 low speed and the carb was on a 650 so I think they might be close but idk. Thanks
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 44 mm mikuni base/starting point settings??
I'm close to sea level just fyi
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Kershawman
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules