pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 08:26 PM #1
    x2fanboy
    x2fanboy is offline
    PWCToday Guru x2fanboy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    livingston, tx
    Posts
    388

    44 mm mikuni base/starting point settings??

    Searched but could not find solid answer. The were set at 2 1/4 high speed and 2 low speed and the carb was on a 650 so I think they might be close but idk. Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 08:27 PM #2
    x2fanboy
    x2fanboy is offline
    PWCToday Guru x2fanboy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    livingston, tx
    Posts
    388

    Re: 44 mm mikuni base/starting point settings??

    I'm close to sea level just fyi
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Kershawman

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 