Gauging interest in a possible new pole design. *Pictures attached*
So I've admittedly not been on the forums much but I do have a new pole that I am trying out on my next project. Its a little more expensive to make given the size of the material and how it comes from the mill but I like personally like its straight forward look. I will still be offering the original design but this one may be added to the roster. The same elements would apply, each pole will be made to order, non-adjustable, uses a lot of the stock components, running a spring will be your decision. The improvements would be the cable routing and much much much easier to attach the steering cable!
If its accepted well I may need a couple guinea pigs besides myself (550,650,800,sn,rn,octane,am hulls) to install the pole on their ski before "officially" taking orders.