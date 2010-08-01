Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gauging interest in a possible new pole design. *Pictures attached* #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2007 Location Sanford, FL Posts 358 Gauging interest in a possible new pole design. *Pictures attached* So I've admittedly not been on the forums much but I do have a new pole that I am trying out on my next project. Its a little more expensive to make given the size of the material and how it comes from the mill but I like personally like its straight forward look. I will still be offering the original design but this one may be added to the roster. The same elements would apply, each pole will be made to order, non-adjustable, uses a lot of the stock components, running a spring will be your decision. The improvements would be the cable routing and much much much easier to attach the steering cable!



If its accepted well I may need a couple guinea pigs besides myself (550,650,800,sn,rn,octane,am hulls) to install the pole on their ski before "officially" taking orders.



newpole.jpgnewpole2.jpgnewpole3.jpgnewpole4.jpg





thanks so much for checking it out! Also this is a -1 pole pictured

Pole link: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=422522

Patches ski - looks like a 550...

Patches ski - looks like a 550...

