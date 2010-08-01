So I'm in the process of pulling the motor on the above ski. I'm looking for a little advice on getting at this one bolt on the exhaust head pipe. It's shown on figure 27 of chapter 4 in the shop manual (3C). This is a royal PITA to get to. It looks like I'm going to have to grind down a 1/2" wrench to get the clearance I need. Does anyone have any tips or tricks? The design on this makes me want to scream. Once that's removed I'm assuming it'll be a little difficult to separate the head pipe from the pipe cone. Does that take a little percussive maintenance to separate the two?
Thanks