Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1994 XP 657 motor pull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location PA Posts 8 1994 XP 657 motor pull So I'm in the process of pulling the motor on the above ski. I'm looking for a little advice on getting at this one bolt on the exhaust head pipe. It's shown on figure 27 of chapter 4 in the shop manual (3C). This is a royal PITA to get to. It looks like I'm going to have to grind down a 1/2" wrench to get the clearance I need. Does anyone have any tips or tricks? The design on this makes me want to scream. Once that's removed I'm assuming it'll be a little difficult to separate the head pipe from the pipe cone. Does that take a little percussive maintenance to separate the two?



Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,989 Re: 1994 XP 657 motor pull I hope someone chimes in to help you or you figure it out before then because I can't help You as I've never worked on a 657 motor before. Only 720's and predominantly 787's.



As for the pipe separation task. Maybe try a rubber mallet, if there's room.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



