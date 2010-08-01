pxctoday

  Today, 06:55 PM #1
    pxvpwc
    Jun 2017
    PA
    8

    1994 XP 657 motor pull

    So I'm in the process of pulling the motor on the above ski. I'm looking for a little advice on getting at this one bolt on the exhaust head pipe. It's shown on figure 27 of chapter 4 in the shop manual (3C). This is a royal PITA to get to. It looks like I'm going to have to grind down a 1/2" wrench to get the clearance I need. Does anyone have any tips or tricks? The design on this makes me want to scream. Once that's removed I'm assuming it'll be a little difficult to separate the head pipe from the pipe cone. Does that take a little percussive maintenance to separate the two?

    Thanks
  Today, 08:30 PM #2
    Cliff
    Jun 2011
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    2,989

    Re: 1994 XP 657 motor pull

    I hope someone chimes in to help you or you figure it out before then because I can't help You as I've never worked on a 657 motor before. Only 720's and predominantly 787's.

    As for the pipe separation task. Maybe try a rubber mallet, if there's room.


