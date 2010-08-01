Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 Seadoo GTX RFI 787 Beep Code Question / Please help if possible #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2008 Location Earth Posts 10 1999 Seadoo GTX RFI 787 Beep Code Question / Please help if possible Hi guys, I am working on a 1999 GTX 787 RFI that I personally heard and saw run last week. Got it home, and when I connect the DESS key, it gives me the correct 2 hookup beeps, but then when you hit the start button, nothing. No fuel pump, no starter solenoid, no activity at all. It then gives you 4 short beeps which repeat every 4 seconds or so. I thought that meant low voltage so I changed the battery for a brand new, very good battery, same problem. It does the same thing even if you hook up the DESS key, and do not try to start it. In about five seconds, it starts giving the same 4 quick beeps. Anyone? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

