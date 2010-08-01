Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help identifying what hose this is... ultra newbie #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Clarksville Age 44 Posts 1 Help identifying what hose this is... ultra newbie Hi and thanks in advance for reading this. I just bought my first ski last month... 2004 Yamaha GP 800R. It's been awesome up until the last weekend. It has 130 hours on rebuilt engine and was extremely well cared for. It seemed to lose power, (revs but won't go over 6 mph) but would correct itself after returning it to idle and squeezing throttle again. I got home and found fishing line wrapped around the driveshaft, which I removed. While looking it over, I noticed a hose connection was broken. It looks pretty easy to replace but IDK what the heck it is or what the hose actually does. It runs to a little white box on the bottom- see pics. Thank you again for any help! Attached Images IMG_8090.JPG (1.54 MB, 3 views)

