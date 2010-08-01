pxctoday

    Big Pin 750 X2 Jetting and Setup

    Building my very first 750 x2 and need a bit of help on baseline settings. I am running rebuilt 95' 750 STS motor and ignition (early big pin) with a 650 Factory pipe and dual 44 mikuni square bodies. After digging around threads I am thinking this is a good baseline:

    125 pilots
    135 mains
    18 PSI pop off

    For impeller and nozzle I am planning on using a standard Skat Trak 8/16 650 impeller with an 83mm PJS exit (I have a stocker as well) nozzle. I thinking with the lack of low end a big pin makes, the 8/16 won't be an issue and I have a large enough nozzle to keep it from cavitating. I am sure the nozzle could be bored out to 85mm as well if needed. I am plan on getting a Hooker impeller but no room in the jet ski budget for a few more weeks.

    As for the head pipe screw settings, I am at a bit of loss on where to begin there. I know at least one needs to be open to prevent the pipe from melting down.

    Thoughts?
    Re: Big Pin 750 X2 Jetting and Setup

    I think that impeller and nozzle combination is going to be lazy and not have enough pump pressure. You need to go up on the pitch or down on the nozzle size.

    As for the jetting, I think you will be way rich with those settings. I would start with 110 pilot and 120 main. Will still probably be rich but closer.
