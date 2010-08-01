Building my very first 750 x2 and need a bit of help on baseline settings. I am running rebuilt 95' 750 STS motor and ignition (early big pin) with a 650 Factory pipe and dual 44 mikuni square bodies. After digging around threads I am thinking this is a good baseline:
125 pilots
135 mains
18 PSI pop off
For impeller and nozzle I am planning on using a standard Skat Trak 8/16 650 impeller with an 83mm PJS exit (I have a stocker as well) nozzle. I thinking with the lack of low end a big pin makes, the 8/16 won't be an issue and I have a large enough nozzle to keep it from cavitating. I am sure the nozzle could be bored out to 85mm as well if needed. I am plan on getting a Hooker impeller but no room in the jet ski budget for a few more weeks.
As for the head pipe screw settings, I am at a bit of loss on where to begin there. I know at least one needs to be open to prevent the pipe from melting down.
Thoughts?