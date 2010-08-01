|
Parting out 1991 650 sx
1991 Kawasaki 650 hull. 100.00...no ship unless buyer makes arrangements...Colorado.. will deliver local for fee
650 cc black engine ran in ski when pulled with electrical 200.00
Westcoast exhaust (blue) 3 bolt pattern 225.00
BCW 44mm intake manifold 125.00
Mikuni sbn44 125.00 with primer inserted
Jetsport ride plate 50.00
650 pump will check impeller size upon request 100.00
Standard exhaust system 35.00
If not listed then just ask, pm me or by text 970-779-4772
Shipping is by USPS buyer pays actual cost to US only
Accept paypal
Thanks Rod
