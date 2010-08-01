Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out 1991 650 sx #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2010 Location No. Colorado Age 61 Posts 2,476 Parting out 1991 650 sx 1991 Kawasaki 650 hull. 100.00...no ship unless buyer makes arrangements...Colorado.. will deliver local for fee

650 cc black engine ran in ski when pulled with electrical 200.00

Westcoast exhaust (blue) 3 bolt pattern 225.00

BCW 44mm intake manifold 125.00

Mikuni sbn44 125.00 with primer inserted

Jetsport ride plate 50.00

650 pump will check impeller size upon request 100.00

Standard exhaust system 35.00

If not listed then just ask, pm me or by text 970-779-4772

Shipping is by USPS buyer pays actual cost to US only

Accept paypal

